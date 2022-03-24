The 21-year-old man shot in Amsterdam on Wednesday night died from his injuries, police said the following day. No arrests have been made in the case, and it was not clear if the Amsterdammer who was killed was the intended victim.

Het Parool identified the victim as Akram el Idrissi, a member of drill rap group 73 De Pijp. According to the newspaper, he was involved in several quarrels and conflicts. In August 2020, a conflict between 73 De Pijp and a rival Rotterdam drill rap group culminated in a fatal stabbing on the Scheveningen pier.



It was a busy night, and there were many people on the street at 7:05 p.m., the time of the incident. The victim was sitting on a bench near the tennis courts on Hunzestraat near Kinderdijkstraat when shots rang out. The young man was hanging out with a group of people at the time.



“According to witnesses, the suspect then ran to them, opened fire on the group, and then fled, possibly in the direction of Rijnstraat,” police said. It was not yet known how many suspects were involved in the incident.



“He was resuscitated on the scene by bystanders and then emergency services workers and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died there later in the evening from his wounds,” police said.



Several people reported the incident from the Hunzestraat and Winterdijkstraat in the Rivierenbuurt neighborhood. Police were on the scene quickly, and a police helicopter was dispatched to track down the gunman.



Shortly after the incident, police said they were looking for a 25-year-old man with a tan complexion and dark hair who ran from the scene. He was wearing a black and gray tracksuit. It was not clear if the police were still looking for him.



Police asked all witnesses, and anyone with camera images from the area, to contact them immediately.