Spring has sprung in the Netherlands. Thursday was the first official spring day in the country, with the maximum temperature hitting 15 degrees Celsius at the weather station in De Bilt, according to Weer.nl. And next week, thermometers may even climb to 20 degrees.

But first, Netherlands residents will have to get through a cloudy and somewhat rainy weekend, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. Friday will still see plenty of sunshine, with maximums between 11 degrees on the Wadden and 16 degrees in Zeeland and Noord-Brabant.

But clouds will form overnight. Saturday will be cloudy, with some light rain and maximums around 13 degrees. Sunday will see a bit more sunshine, but also a bit more rain with maximums around 15 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will look much the same, but from Wednesday the chance of rain decreases. On that day, thermometers could climb to 20 degrees, according to the KNMI. The days that follow will likely be sunny.