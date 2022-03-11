The Koninklijke Marechaussee seized two military armored vehicles and ammunition on the A2 near Gronsveld on Thursday evening. They also confiscated the truck and trailer transporting the armored vehicles and detained the driver.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee, a policing service that works as part of the Dutch military, pulled the truck off the road early in the evening. The driver did not have the correct documents to transport the military vehicles and ammunition. The explosive ordinance disposal service (EOD) examined the ammunition and found that some were live.

A spokesperson for the Marechaussee told RTL Nieuws that the driver said he was en route to the United Kingdom. "At least not to Ukraine," the spokesperson said. Why is unclear. Photos from the scene show that at least one of the vehicles had a French flag painted on it.

Politie zet transport oude pantservoertuigen stil.https://t.co/cJwavdkofe



De politie heeft een vrachtauto die twee oude pantservoertuigen vervoerde, aan de kant gezet op de A2 in Zuid-Limburg.

Het transport reed ter hoogte van Gronsveld, tussen de Belgische grens en Ma... pic.twitter.com/HguSFVosyI — NL Nieuws (@NieuwsNu123) March 10, 2022