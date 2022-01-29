Large crowds are expected at a demonstration against sexually transgressive behavior on the Museumplein in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon. The reason behind the "No blame, but change" demonstration is the abuse surrounding the TV program The Voice of Holland.

Organizer Foundation Wij zijn M calls on victims of sexual violence and those who oppose it to come to the demonstration. "It is really great that so many people want to join," director of the foundation, Mandy Sleijpen, said. It was unclear exactly how many people would join, but police anticipate "thousands of people."

The foundation pointed out that sexually transgressive behavior occurs continuously, but many are not aware of this. According to the organization, awareness surrounding this topic has to be spread.

The moderation of the protest is in the hands of comedian Karin Bloeman. Also speaking at the demonstration will be actress Fatma Genç, criminal lawyer Richard Korver, PvdA MP Attje Kuiken, FNV vice-chair Kitty Jong, Amnesty International director Dagmar Oudshoorn and chair of the foundation Together We Rise Sara Aloui Dekker.

The demonstration which starts at 12 p.m. was supposed to take place on Dam Square but has been moved to the Museumplein due to the expected crowds.