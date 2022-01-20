A Dutch tourist was killed in a shooting in Ecuador on Wednesday night. The man was shot in an attempted mugging on the steps of a pub in the center of Guyayquil at around 9:00 p.m., AD wrote based on reports in local media.

The Dutchman resisted the robbery and was then shot. Bystanders panicked. A video circulating on social media shows emergency services carrying the Dutchman out of the bar on a stretcher.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police investigated the scene. It is not yet clear whether any arrests were made.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not provide further information about the situation on Thursday morning.