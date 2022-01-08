The FNV trade union threatened a strike against the Heineken brewing group, because the brewer did not offer its workers a large enough wage increase. If the company cannot assemble a better collective labor agreement before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, labor actions will follow, according to an ultimatum sent by the union.

FNV director Niels Suijker pointed out that the wage increases proposed by Heineken are significantly lower than inflation. Heineken is also creating inequality among its employees by freezing the pay scales for the next two years, Suijker said. He also said that the brewer's last offer did not include a strong arrangement for stopping work early, and a higher travel allowance.

"The people in the breweries have worked hard over the past two years during the pandemic, with all the risks they ran in the workplace, because working from home was not an option," Suijker explained. "Heineken is also still making huge profits worldwide. And now the employees are being fobbed off with such a meager increase."

The union is negotiating with Heineken over three different collective labor agreements, including one for head office staff, another for the commercial branch, and a third for brewery and beverage staff. The FNV ultimatum only applies to the breweries.

Suijker explained that FNV has the most members there and can therefore send out a strong signal to others byy going on strike. This collective labor agreement covers the 1,250 employees of the breweries in Den Bosch and Zoeterwoude, and also the much smaller Brand beer location in Wijlre, and the Vrumona soft drink supplier in Bunnik.

According to Suijker, the workers would go on strike in Den Bosch, Zoeterwoude and Bunnik.