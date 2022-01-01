Emergency services received about 10 percent more calls on New Year's Eve than a year earlier. This can be deduced from alarmeringen.nl, a website that keeps track of the emergency services' calls on the P2000 system. Emergency services received 4,600 calls on New Year's Eve, compared to almost 4,200 on the same day a year earlier.

Between 6:00 p.m. and midnight, the control rooms deployed emergency services over 1,600 times, 5 percent more than on New Year's Eve in 2020.

The actual number of reports to emergency services is likely higher. "It is known that during enormous peaks, such as around the turn of the year, not all reports that come in are actually sent as alarms via P2000," said Wilbert de Vries of alarmeringen.nl. "For example, if the fire brigade is already on its way to an outdoor fire, they might as well drive on to another location."