The oliebollen stand operator who was injured in a flash fire and explosion at his business on Thursday said he would be back behind the counter on Friday. Maurice Bakx was diagnosed second-degree burns to his head, face, arms, and hands. His hair was singed off, and he suffered from smoke inhalation. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Healthcare workers did not want to release him from care, but Bakx left anyway, reported Omroep Brabant.

"It was ‘At your own risk.’ I had to sign for that, but I can’t do anything else,” he told the broadcaster. December 31 is an extremely important day for the baker, with oliebollen being the traditional Dutch treat to celebrate the New Year. “We simply have to open," he said.

"We have no money and really can't do without this income."

The explosion happened Thursday morning at Breepark near the main entrance of the GGD location in Breda. Firefighters were still investigating what caused the incident, but Bakx believes that a spark from a new compressor ignited natural gas that seeped out as he was changing tanks. The flames quickly engulfed the tanks, and Bakx and his wife ran out of the stall just before it exploded.

The couple and a bystander were injured. Bakx and the bystander were transported in serious condition. “The bystander is still in hospital with a concussion and a serious head injury," Bakx said. The oliebollen baker’s wife was treated for facial lacerations and released from care.

Bakx told the healthcare workers he was leaving with her, despite their instructions to stay overnight for observation. "That just won't work. This is the busiest time of the year. We've been preparing for this for months,” he said.

The couple returned to their stand to assess the damage, when they discovered that the ingredients and batter were completely destroyed. Colleagues in Volendam and Utrecht stepped up to fry oliebollen on their behalf so Bakx could still open his stand on New Year’s Eve.

They really took care of us, he said. “The tears were freely flowing for a while. They understand how important tomorrow is,” he said on Thursday.