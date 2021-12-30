An explosion in an oliebollen stand on Thursday morning left three people injured, including two who were listed in serious condition. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Bavelseparklaan in Breda.

The owner of the stand and a bystander were identified by NOS as the two people suffering the worst injuries. They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. A third victim was slightly injured, and accompanied one of the other victims in the ambulance, the regional security office of Midden en West Brabant confirmed. According to Omroep Brabant, this was the wife of the oliebollen stand’s owner.

“We know that when the fat was heated, a flash fire occurred, after which an explosion took place," a spokesperson for the security office said. One or more leaking natural gas cylinders are believed to be the cause of the explosion, but that was still under investigation.

Firefighters rushed to the scene when the explosion happened, and they provided first aid to the victims until paramedics took over. The bystander initially sought treatment at the GGD Covid-19 vaccination site located next to the oliebollen stand.

The main entrance of the GGD location was temporarily closed, according to the safety region. Anyone who wanted to be vaccinated against Covid-19 could enter the GGD facility through another doorway so that appointments could continue as scheduled. The main entrance to the GGD location was reopened around 11.15 am.