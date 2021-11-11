For the first time ever, there is a municipality in the Netherlands where the value of an average house is above one million euros. In Bloemendaal, an average home now costs 1,016,000 euros, De Telegraaf reports based on data from valuation company Calcasa. Home values increased 870 euros per day in Bloemendaal in the past quarter.

The second most expensive municipality when it comes to home prices is Wassenaar. According to Calcasa, the average home there is currently worth 840,000 euros. Heemstede is in third place at 761,000 euros, followed by Gooise Meren at 678,000 euros, and De Bilt at 640,000 euros.

The lowest home values are in the Groningen municipality of Delfzijl. There, an average house costs 217,00 euros. Heerlen follows at 221,000 euros, and Oldambt at 230,000 euros.

Nationwide, the average house value increased to a record 417,000 euros this past quarter. According to Calcasa, prices rose most in the province of Flevoland with a 21 percent increase to 359,000 euros.