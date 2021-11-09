The Public Prosecution Service (OM) made a reward of 15,000 euros available in the case around the death of Carlo Heuvelman in Mallorca. The Waddinxveen man's death will again be discussed on Opsporing Verzocht on Tuesday, the police said.

During the early hours of July 14, two groups of Dutch tourists clashed multiple times in El Arenal, a seaside resort near Palma de Mallorca. Heuvelman (27) was so seriously injured that he died in a hospital in Spain a few days later. Multiple young men from Hilversum are suspected of involvement in the violence that night.

A previous broadcast of Opsporing Verzocht resulted in multiple tips, which led detectives to new questions. These questions will be discussed on tonight's broadcast. For example, the police are trying to identify a man who may have filmed the fatal beating of Heuvelman. The man appears on footage from other witnesses.