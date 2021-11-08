The torture containers found in a warehouse in Wouwse Plantage were so well insulated that cries for help would not have been audible outside the building. This is stated in a report by TNO, which the Public Prosecutor quoted on Monday during the sixth and final preliminary hearing in the case surrounding the torture containers discovered in June last year.

At the request of the Public Prosecution Service (OM), TNO carried out a sound investigation on two containers, including the container in which the dentist chair was located, complete with straps on the armrests and footrest and apparently intended to torture people. TNO also researched a container used as a living space.

"The device does not appear to be amateur work. The sound insulation in the containers was applied with knowledge of the facts," said the prosecutor about the investigation results. Also, someone using above-average voice volume would not be audible outside the warehouse. The report was sent to the defendants' lawyers last month.

The torture containers came to light during a large-scale police operation after breaking into encrypted chat service EncroChat. Detectives could read the messages criminals sent to each other for an extended time.

The court wants to start the trial on January 26. Before that, one of the main suspects, Robin van O., is still being questioned about using the name "Slempo" on Encrochat. The OM has strong indications that Van O. is Slempo. The account is protected with a password consisting of the first names and dates of birth of Van O.'s children.

The lawyers representing Van O. and three co-defendants asked the court that their clients be allowed to await their trial in freedom. The court will decide about extending their pre-trial decision on Tuesday.