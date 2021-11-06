Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink said during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow he wants governments to do more against climate change. Companies are faster in taking measures than governments, according to Van den Brink.

Heineken said earlier this year the company aims to achieve total climate-neutral production by 2040. The world's second-largest brewer wants to achieve its goal by, among other things, working more energy-efficiently and using as much green energy as possible.

Brewing and selling beer releases a large amount of greenhouse gas. The cultivation ingredients, the production of bottles and cans and the distribution and cooling of beer result in a large CO2 footprint.