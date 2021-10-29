Many of the 2,000 Afghan interpreters and aid workers the Netherlands wants to evacuate will not be able to come to the country because they do not have a passport. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent them emails saying that evacuation without a passport is impossible, NOS reports after seeing the emails.

Over the past months, these same interpreters were told that the passport issue is being worked on and that the Netherlands is committed to getting them out of Afghanistan, according to the broadcaster. The passport requirement applies to all Afghans who want to be evacuated, including babies. Many Afghans don't have passports because it's been virtually impossible to get one in the past years - a situation that worsened after the Taliban took over, NOS reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the situation to the broadcaster, saying that the problem lies with the Taliban not allowing anyone to leave without a passport. The Ministry said that Pakistan and Qatar, countries that evacuees first fly to before taking a plane to Europe, also won't let people in without a passport. The Ministry is in diplomatic talks with Pakistan and Qatar to change this. "We remain committed to supporting all people who are eligible according to Dutch criteria for coming to the Netherlands."

The interpreters NOS has contact with did not get that message. An email to one of them stated: "We are sorry to inform you that there is no way we can help you without a passport. Stay safe." Dutch aid organizations also got informed that people without a passport have no chance of evacuation. "For the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Qatar, a valid passport is required for all ages. No exception for young children/babies," the Ministry wrote to them. The majority of interpreters NOS spoke to have at least one family member with no passport.