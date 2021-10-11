The Cabinet expected to transfer around 2,100 more Afghans to the Netherlands. This concerns, among others, people who have worked for aid organizations and the Ministry of Defense, journalists and interpreters, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ben Knapen wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer.

The people on the evacuation list must be able to establish their identity and the function they performed in the Dutch service.

The Cabinet is doing everything in their power to bring Afghans to the Nehterlands, yet the situation remains "high risk", according to Knapen.

Since the Taliban came into power in mid-August, the Dutch military has brought around 2,500 people out of Afghanistan, including at least 1,600, with the Netherlands as their final destination.

Evacuations stopped on August 26 as the American military prepared to depart from Afghanistan. Many Afghans on the evacuation list were left behind. The Cabinet has been criticized in the past for not reacting sooner to warnings that the situation in Afghanistan would escalate.