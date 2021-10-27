Suicide powder allegedly sold by Alex S. from Eindhoven may have caused many more deaths than the six the authorities initially assumed, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said in a hearing against S. on Wednesday. According to the OM, 15 people definitely died due to the suicide powder they bought from S. Another 18 died after buying suicide powder from him, but the exact cause of their deaths is still under investigation, NOS reports.

Alex S. was arrested in July on suspicion of assisted suicide. He is also suspected of violation of the Medicines Act and money laundering.

The OM believes he sold the suicide powder to nearly 700 people between 2018 and June 2021. He also sold a drug that prevents vomiting. This drug is often used in suicides and is only available with a doctor's prescription.

According to the OM, S. provided the suicide drugs to anyone who wanted it, using messaging service Telegram and encrypted email service ProtonMail for orders. Customers could pick up their order in Eindhoven or have it sent to them for an additional 20 euros.

S. is a member of Cooperatie Laatste Wil (CWL), an organization advocating for self-determination around the death bed. Three other CWL members were also arrested in this investigation, including chairman Jos van W.