The police arrested two more members of Coöperatie Laatste Wil (CLW) on suspicion of assisted suicide. Both are suspected of getting medicine that reduces vomiting from 28-year-old Alex S. from Eindhoven, who is suspected of causing at least six people's deaths by selling them "suicide powder", NU.nl reports.

A 72-year-old woman from Amersfoort was arrested on Monday. The Public Prosecution Service suspects that she sold or gave the anti-vomiting drug to others. The drug is often used in suicide and can only be dispensed by doctors and pharmacists. The OM believes she worked with Alex S.

A 78-year-old man from Den Bosch was arrested on Tuesday. According to the OM, more investigation is needed to determine his precise role in the case.

The Den Bosch man was released after questioning but remains a suspect in the case. The Amersfoort woman is still in custody. The examining magistrate extended her pre-trial detention by ten days on Thursday.

The OM is trying to determine to whom the suspects gave the anti-vomiting drug to see if their actions led to any fatalities.

Coöperatie Laatste Wil was founded in 2013 and wants to make it possible within the law for people to end their own lives in a dignified and safe way. Chairman Jos van W. was also arrested in this case last month. He is no longer in custody but still a suspect.

