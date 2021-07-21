Prosecutors announced the arrest of an Eindhoven man accused of providing fatal doses of a potentially lethal drug to people who wanted to commit suicide. It was not revealed how many people died as a result. The public prosecutor (OM) said the suspect was paid an undisclosed sum for his involvement.

The 28-year-old was arrested in his home on Tuesday, the culmination of a lengthy investigation. "The case came to light after the deaths of several people," the OM said.

After giving the lethal drugs, the suspect allegedly "provided them with a drug that reduces the urge to vomit, which can only be obtained through doctors and pharmacists." The OM noted that the suspect is neither by profession, and thus he violated the law prohibiting assisting in someone's suicide, and the law regarding provision of prescription medication.

He earned a living off of the services he provided, the OM said. He is suspected of money laundering, though the prosecutor did not state how he attempted to conceal his assets.

The OM said the case was still under investigation, and it would later determine how many cases of suicide were involved.

The suspect must be brought before a magistrate this week to determine if he will remain in pre-trial detention.