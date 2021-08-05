The 28-year-old man from Eindhoven suspected of providing 'suicide powder' to several people who died as a result, will remain in jail for the next thirty days. This was decided by the council chamber of the court in Den Bosch.

The man is said to have sold the powder on a large scale and is suspected of assisted suicide, violation of the Medicines Act, and money laundering. At least six people are believed to have died from the suicide powder provided by the man, but more cases may come to light. The man was a member of Coöperatie Laatste Wil, an organization that advocates for self-determination around the deathbed. He is not a doctor or pharmacist.

The criminal investigation was launched after the death of a woman from Best in May 2021, according to the Public Prosecution Service. A suspicious substance and data carriers were found with her, which led the investigation team to the 28-year-old man. He sold the drug from November 2018 to June 2021, the judiciary said. He may also have supplied a drug that reduces the urge to vomit, which can only be obtained through doctors and pharmacists.

With the money that the man earned by providing the medicines, he would have provided for his livelihood. The Public Prosecution Service therefore also suspects him of money laundering.

With reporting by ANP