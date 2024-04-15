In the criminal case regarding the provision of a drug that makes it easier for people to end their own lives, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) recommended prison sentences of up to 30 months in jail for six of the co-defendants. Seven suspects in total, all between the ages of 70 and 80, are on trial in the criminal case. During arguments on Monday, the OM recommended an acquittal for one of the defendants, Petra de J.

The Public Prosecution Service had accused all seven of violating organized crime laws by distributing the drug, known as both Middel X or Drug X. Distribution was allegedly carried out from 2018 to 2021. Two of the seven were also charged with assisted suicide, because they were accused of actually providing the drug to people who used it to kill themselves. Investigators know of five such cases, and their could be more, the Public Prosecution Service said.

The highest sentence demand was made for Loek de L. The 80-year-old is said to have provided 640 doses of the drug. He allegedly sold the drug during living room chats in Culemborg and Geldermalsen, where people came together and talked about a ending their live on their own terms.

The OM recommended that he spend 30 months in prison with the possibility of one year being suspended. The same recommendation was given for Tiny B., a 74-year-old from Amersfoort.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, both were in close contact with Drug X supplier Alex S. (30) from Eindhoven, who was convicted last year. De L. had placed orders worth 16,000 euros with S. and also sent him lists of customer email addresses, the OM said. Tiny B. made purchases worth 8,000 euros from S., the OM claimed.

The seven elderly people on trial in the court in Arnhem were all active with Cooperatie Laatste Wil (CLW), which is committed to giving people the right to decide about their death for themselves. Prosecutors believe the secret distribution of Drug X took place underground and outside the purview of CLW.

That said, former CLW Chair Jos de W., a 76-year-old from Apeldoorn, also took part in the scheme. The prosecutor recommended 18 months in prison for his role, with eight months conditionally suspended. Six of the suspects all made their own active contribution to the distribution system, for example as discussion leaders and mediators, the OM argued.

"The lives of others, sometimes very vulnerable people, were treated irresponsibly and very lightly," the prosecutor said. "They thought they were the in-house experts. Who were they to decide on this?" This was a case of "overreaching idealism that circumvented and even undermined careful legislation on euthanasia."

The Public Prosecution Service requested an acquittal for former CLW Board Member Petra de J. (70) from Woerden. The retired pulmonologist said that CLW always complied with the law, and that her goal was to get politicians to take action for a greater right to self-determination, she said at the start of the criminal trial.

She accused her co-defendants of distributing the drug behind the board's back. The OM made it clear in the District Court in Arnhem that there were no indications of legal and convincing evidence that De J. actively contributed to the partnership. The OM said she is the only defendant eligible for acquittal.

The criminal trial will continue on Thursday with arguments from the defense attorneys. The verdict is likely to be announced on July 2.