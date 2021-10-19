A severe accident on the A50 highway near Epe shortly before midnight left a man critically injured. Ambulance staff had to amputate the man's leg at the scene to get him out of the car wreck, AD reports.

Police officers at the scene told AD that it seems the man drove straight through the divider between on-ramps and off-ramps on the highway at Epe. The car ended up in the trees separating the ramps. Firefighters from Vaassen and Apeldoorn used hydraulic tools to cut pieces off the car and placed tension straps and ratchets on the trees near the wreck to create space for paramedics to work.

A helicopter ambulance landed nearby with specialized medical personnel, who helped amputate the man's leg on the spot. Only then could he be removed from the wreck and rushed to hospital by helicopter.

Police officers spotted a cylinder of laughing gas in the car, according to AD. Whether the nitrous oxide - often used as a recreational drug - was connected with the accident is being investigated.

