Customs officers seized a total of 1,182 kilograms of cocaine in two different containers on the same ship at the port of Rotterdam on Wednesday. The drugs had a total street value of 88 million euros, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

First, 470 kilos of cocaine, worth over 35 million euros, were found hidden behind the doors of a container loaded with clothing. The container was destined for a company in Ridderkerk.

Later in the day, 712 kilos of cocaine, worth over 53 million euros, were found spread over 27 sports bags in another container. This container was destined for a company in Hoogvliet.

Both containers were on a ship from Guatemala.

The authorities are investigating. The OM doesn't believe the companies in Ridderkerk and Hoogvliet were involved in the drug trafficking.