Ten suspects were arrested on Wednesday at a cocaine processing plant in Overdinkel, as reported by sources close to the investigation to RTV Oost. The operation was uncovered in a warehouse on the Goormatenweg. Separately, investigators also found over 73 million euros in cocaine at the Rotterdam Port the same day.

Among those arrested was the son of the homeowner. According to several sources, multiple Colombians have also been detained. While initial reports indicated that at least four arrests had been made, it has now been confirmed that the total number of arrests is ten.

The discovery of the cocaine laundry was made by police officers who responded to neighborhood complaints about strange odors in the area, the police reported on Wednesday. Following their exposure to chemical fumes at the site, the officers went to the hospital for a check-up.

We doen op dit moment onderzoek in een pand aan de Goormatenweg in Overdinkel in verband met een verdachte situatie. We houden rekening met de mogelijke aanwezigheid van een drugslab. 1/2 — Politie Overijssel (@POL_Overijssel) November 29, 2023

The DSI tactical unit was then deployed to investigate the site and its surroundings for hours, leading to the arrests of the suspects. Several suspects attempted to hide, but their efforts to evade capture were unsuccessful.

Since then, heavily armed officers have maintained a guard over the site. Forensic teams are currently conducting investigations both at the site and inside the warehouse. The investigation is expected to be extensive and continue for a significant duration.

Separately, on Wednesday, customs officers in the Port of Rotterdam discovered 976 kilos of cocaine in a shipment of frozen orange juice, the OM reported. The drugs, worth over 73 million euros, were hidden in 10 barrels within a container from Brazil, destined for a company in the province of Zuid-Holland.