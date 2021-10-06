The police arrested a 48-year-old man from Oss as the main suspect in an international arms dealing investigation, the police said on Wednesday. The police said that the criminal organization he allegedly forms part of supplied over a thousand weapons to criminals.

According to the police, this criminal organization made and supplied converted firearms to criminal groups in the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark, Portugal, and Sweden.

Officers also arrested a 53-year-old man from Oss. His suspected role in the arms trade is unclear. Two more suspects were arrested in the Czech Republic, aged 37 and 45. The 37-year-old man is also considered a primary suspect in this investigation, called 26Bridport. The Czech suspects will be extradited to the Netherlands soon.

Investigators searched four addresses in Oss and three homes in the Czech Republic. They seized a large amount of money, firearms, cars, a motorcycle, packaging for weapons, phones, and administration.

The investigation was launched in March 2020 when the authorities intercepted a shipment of drugs and weapons from Uden in Hoek van Holland. The illicit cargo, found hidden in potting soil, was destined for the United Kingdom.

A 55-year-old man from Oss was arrested in Germany on June 8 as part of this investigation. He is still in custody there. More arrests may follow, the police said.