Police in the Netherlands captured three Dutch suspects wanted in connection with the kidnapping and torture of a 24-year-old in Spain. A fourth was captured in France, and a British suspect was arrested in the United Kingdom. The suspects have been on the run for seven months since the violent crime took place, said the Dutch Public Prosecution Service (OM).

Spanish authorities suspect the trio of "kidnapping and torturing a young Dutchman in May 2023 in Fuengirola, Spain. The 24-year-old victim was held and abused for hours," the OM said. "His captors amputated both index fingers, and made deep cuts in his feet with a knife. They left him unconscious in a remote area."

Spanish police identified the robbery of a batch of drugs as being the motive for the crime. The stolen drugs were valued at 3.2 million euros.

The Dutch team specialized in capturing fugitives made the arrests on November 8 and November 22. The three captured in the Netherlands include a 26-year-old Vlaardingen man, a 31-year-old man from Honselersdijk, and a 35-year-old man from Rotterdam. A fourth Dutch man, aged 35 from Hoek van Holland, was captured in France on November 10.

Spain has requested the extradition of all suspects, the OM said.