Prime Minister Mark Rutte called attacks on the airport in Kabul "horrific" and a "terrible tragedy", responding on Twitter. Two explosions at the airport in the Afghan capital left over 100 people killed. No Dutch diplomats or soldiers were among the victims, the Ministry of Defense confirmed.

"Horrific reports of the attacks at the airport in Kabul. Many killed and injured in a place where people were seeking safety. A terrible tragedy. My thoughts go out to the victims and their families," Rutte tweeted.

At least 60 Afghan citizens, 13 American soldiers, and 28 Taliban fighters were killed in the attacks, NU.nl reports Hundreds were injured, including 18 American soldiers. According to American officials, terrorist organization ISKP committed the attack.

Minister Sigrid Kaag of Foreign Affairs also responded on Twitter. "Outraged by cowardly acts of terror in Kabul. Our deepest sympathies go out to those who lost loved ones, including the families of US military personnel," she said. "They courageously secured the airport to enable safe evacuation of so many seeking refuge. In doing so these honorable men paid the ultimate price."

The Netherlands performed its last evacuation flight from Kabul a short time before the attacks on Thursday. The Dutch military evacuated more than 2,500 people from Afghanistan in the past week, including more than 1,600 people with the Netherlands as their destination.

"It is terrible to have to leave Afghanistan after 20 years in this way," Kaag said after the last flight departed. "It is with a heavy heart that the embassy team and the military have left with the last Dutch flight."

3 explosions at Kabul airport & many dead. My heart breaks for innocent people of Afghanistan, especially for women & children. Not only has the international community abandoned them, but Afghans are also terrorized by radical Islamists who won’t let them breathe#Kabulairport pic.twitter.com/H3vmFWHCWi — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 26, 2021

