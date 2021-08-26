Two police officers and a suspect were injured in a shooting on De La Reystraat in Dordrecht on Wednesday evening. They were all taken to hospital for treatment. The police are investigating exactly what happened.

The police responded to reports of people yelling, kicking cars, and throwing things at doors on Christiaan de Wetstraat in Dordrecht shortly before 9:00 p.m. "What exactly happened from the moment the officers arrived on the scene to the moment of the shooting incident is being investigated. It is clear that shots were fired. Two officers and a suspect were injured," the police said in a statement.

While paramedics tended to the injured police officers, other police units started a search for the suspects in the area. One of the suspects was found injured on De La Reystraat. He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment. Two other men were also arrested. They are in custody for questioning.

The area around Christiaan de Wetstraat, Toulonselaan, and De La Reystraat was cordoned off for trace evidence investigation. A forensic team from The Hague was deployed to the scene.

As police officers were involved in the shooting, the Rijksrecherche - the department that handles internal investigations at government services like the police - is also investigating. This is standard procedure whenever a police officer fires their service weapon. "That investigation should provide an answer to the question of what exactly happened and who had what role in it," the police said.

The investigators called on witnesses to come forward.