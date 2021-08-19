There is a new witness in the case about the sexual abuse and death of 11-year-old Nicky Verstappen, for which Jos B. was convicted last year. A statement by a person who spent time in prison with B. said B. discussed the criminal offenses in the case with him, 1Limburg reports based on documents from the Den Bosch Court of Appeal.

Jos B. was sentenced to 12 years in prison in November last year for abducting and sexually abusing the 11-year-old boy, resulting in his death. This happened in 1998, while Nicky was on summer camp in the Brunssummerheide. Both the Public Prosecution Service (OM) and B.'s lawyer appealed against the ruling.

B.'s fellow inmate was questioned as a witness by the police on June 3, during which he gave the incriminating testimony. B. was questioned again in July, and disputed the statement saying that he "never discussed the substance of the case with anyone, including the witness", according to the court document.

It is not clear exactly what the allegedly incriminating statement entails. Neither the OM nor B.'s lawyer would comment to 1Limburg about it.

The substantive handling of the appeal will start in November. Another pro-forma hearing is scheduled for next month.