A man was likely killed by violence in Rotterdam in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. The body of the man was found by the police in a house on Jan Ligthartstraat in Rotterdam-Zuid. Two men aged 28 and 32 were arrested.

The police went to the street around 4:00 a.m. due to a report of a fight. On a gallery, officers found two men arguing, after which the dead man was found in the house. His identity is not yet known. One of the suspects was taken to hospital with minor injuries.