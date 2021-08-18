While the rest of the week will still be wet, gloomy and cool in the Netherlands, the weekend is expected to be drier with some sunshine and higher temperatures. After that the rain and cooler temps will return however, meteorological institute KNMI expects.

Wednesday will be cloudy with occasional showers and maximum temperatures around 19 degrees. The south-westerly wind will be light to moderate, and moderate to strong on the coast.

Thursday will see extensive cloud fields and some rain. The sun may occasionally appear in the south, and maximums will range between 17 degrees in the north and 20 degrees in the south.

During the weekend there will be a temporary transition to warmer weather with summer temperatures especially in the southeast. Saturday will be dry, but there may be some rain and a thunderstorm on Sunday. Next week will again see lower temperatures and showers, the KNMI said.