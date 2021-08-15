The mistaken identity kidnapping of a man from Hoofddorp is likely related to a fire that broke out on a business premise in Zwijndrecht Saturday morning after a car crashed into the building, De Telegraaf reported.



The 56-year-old victim was abducted from Cruquius in Noord-Holland on August 5. His abductors mistook him for someone else. When they realized they did not have their intended target, they kicked the man out of their car. He was found injured in Delft on Wednesday morning. The victim had been beaten and was taken to hospital to have his wounds treated.



There appears to be a link between the kidnapping and a car that crashed into a business premise in Zwijndrecht on Saturday causing a large fire. The passengers of the car can be seen on CCTV footage exiting the vehicle and getting into another car. There were no known causalities from the fire.



The actual target of the kidnapping has since reported themselves to the police, Public Prosecutors said. The reason behind the kidnapping was likely related to 1,899 kilos of cocaine that were found in the port of Antwerpen on July 28. The cocaine was found in a banana container from Ecuador.



Story continues after Twitter post.





Op 28 juli 2021 heeft douane 1.899 kg cocaïne onderschept in de haven van Antwerpen.

De drugs zaten verstopt in een container met bananen, afkomstig uit Ecuador, en op een schip dat aanmeerde aan kaai 913. Het onderzoek is gestart.@FODFinancien @federalepolitie pic.twitter.com/17WDPxCEhO — Parket Antwerpen (@ParketAntwerpen) August 6, 2021

Six suspects have since been arrested in the case of the mistaken identity kidnapping. The people who threw the 56-year-old victim out of the car have not yet been caught.

The Hoofddorp man was said to be recovering well from the injuries he sustained during the abduction.