A large fire broke out in Zwijndrecht after a car crashed into an empty business on the Kreekweg around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Residents of the nearby neighborhoods were advised to close their doors and windows due to the smoke cloud that formed as a result of the fire. Ash was found on the street in the nearby surroundings. Residents can clear the ash with water, the security region said. Fruits and vegetables from the garden can still be eaten after the ash is washed away.

A fire extinguishing robot was used to fight the heat and get a better view of the premise.

There were no known causalities of the fire on Saturday morning. “We did not find any victims in the surrounding area”, a spokesperson for the security region said. Authorities are still investigating what led to the outbreak and why the car crashed into the business.

Around 9 a.m., the fire department in Zwijndrecht tweeted that the fire was largely under control and there was no more smoke over the neighborhood.

#Brand #Zwijndrecht #Kreekweg - De brandweer is aan het afschalen. Er blijven nog enkele ploegen voor nabluswerkzaamheden. Er trekt geen rook meer over de wijk. Einde berichtgeving. https://t.co/pk4iJbkgTG — Brandweer ZHZ (@BrandweerZHZ) August 14, 2021

With additional reporting by ANP