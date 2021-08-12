The 56-year-old man from Hoofddorp who was mistakenly abducted in Cruquius last Thursday is on the way to full recovery, police reported.

The victim was found in a residential neighborhood in Delft on Wednesday morning after being kicked out of the car by his abductors. He had been beaten by his abductors and was taken to hospital to have his wounds treated. The 56-year-old had most likely not been the intended target of the kidnappers.

Six men were taken into custody that same evening for the disappearance of the man from Hoofddorp. The suspects included three men from Rotterdam aged 22, 22 and 30, a 31-year-old man from Zwijndrect, a 33-year-old man from Dordrecht and a 30-year-old without known residence. The suspects will be held for at least the next two weeks while investigators continue collecting evidence.

The victim and his family thanked everyone involved in the case and wished for privacy to process the traumatic events.

