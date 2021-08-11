A 56-year-old man from Hoofddorp, whose been missing since being abducted in Cruquius last week, was found injured in a residential neighborhood of Delft during the early hours of Wednesday morning. He had been kicked out of a car by his abductors, the police said.

The man has been reunited with his family.

The victim was abducted in Cruquius, Noord-Holland last week Thursday. Six men were arrested in Gouda a short time after the abduction, but there was no trace of the victim.

The police previously said they believe this was a case of mistaken identity, and that the Hoofddorp man was not the abductors actual target.

The six suspects, three Rotterdam residents aged 22, 22 and 30, a 31-year-old man from Zwijndrecht, a 33-year-old man from Dordrecht and a 30-year-old man with no known home address, were remanded into pre-trial custody for two weeks on Monday.

As the victim was only let go by his abductors on Wednesday, it seems obvious that more suspects are at large.

With additional reporting by ANP.