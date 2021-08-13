Amsterdam and Twente are the regions in the Netherlands that house the most heavy drinkers, the RIVM, GGD, and Statistics Netherlands found in their annual Health Monitor, AD reports.

The health institutes and stats office used a survey to map out the different drinking habits per region, focusing on how much alcohol is consumed and how regularly. For the survey, they classified heavy drinkers as people who have about six drinks in one sitting at least once a week. Excessive drinkers are men who consume at least 21 alcoholic drinks per week, and women who consume at least 14.

Nationally, about 8 percent of the population are heavy drinkers. But in Amsterdam and Twente, this is 10 percent. These two regions and Noord-Brabant are the places where you will find the most heavy drinkers.

Twente is also one of the regions where the most excessive drinkers can be found, along with Friesland and Gooi.

Flevoland has the least heavy and excessive drinkers in the Netherlands.