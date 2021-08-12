Three men were arrested in Mallorca after a 20-year-old Dutch tourist accused them of gang rape. One of the three allegedly stated that he had consensual sex with her and that the other two were not to blame. The judge ordered the three suspects into custody. They are two 20-year-old Spaniards and a 22-year-old Cuban.

The woman said that she and two friends accompanied the young men to their apartment in Palma de Mallorca during the night from Monday to Tuesday and that they used alcohol, among other things. She had met the men a few days earlier. When she later came back from the toilet, according to the woman, the two friends had suddenly left and she was subsequently sexually assaulted by the three men.

She initially did not file charges. The police were alerted by the receptionist of the hotel where the Dutch woman was staying and to whom she had told her story. The police then came to the hotel and took the woman to a hospital for medical examination. She then waived a charge, but she came back a few hours later and turned to the police, who arrested the three.

With reporting by ANP