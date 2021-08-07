On Saturday, European highways will be packed due to millions of vacationers heading towards or returning home from their holiday, the Royal Dutch Touring Club (ANWB) predicted.

Travelers from the Netherlands should wait until after 10 a.m. before departing on Saturday if they want to avoid the busiest hours. If possible, drivers should also postpone their departure until Sunday, the ANWB cautioned.

Traffic jams reaching more than 900 kilometers were expected around noon in France.

On the highway in the Rhone Valley, it will be extremely busy this weekend, the French traffic police predicted. Many travelers were also expected on other north-south routes in France this Saturday. Extended waiting times also need to be taken into account on the A6/A7 around Paris, also known as the Route du Soleil, as well as, near the Mont Blanc tunnel on the N205.

The roads between Bologna and Rimini on the A14 in Italy will also be packed this weekend.

It will be busy on roads both in the north and south of Germany this weekend due to many drivers heading towards Italy and Croatia. Long traffic jams will likely also occur on the A3 from Passau to Suben in Austria, and on the A5 around Karlsruhe.

Additionally, traffics can occur on the A10/A11 between Salzburg, Villach and the Slovenian broder. In Switzerland, drivers can expect a 45-minute delay before the Gotthard tunnel on the A2 going both ways. Lastly, in Spain, it can come to traffic jams both in the north and south of the country.

Last week, on Black Saturday, traffic jams sprawling for more than one thousand kilometers occured on French highways.

With reporting by ANP