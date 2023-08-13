Traffic is expected to be very busy on European vacation routes this weekend, mainly due to return traffic, but also due to departing holiday traffic. For instance, Saturday was the busiest day so far this summer on European roads. There were long traffic jams, especially to and from the south, due to returning and still departing holiday traffic. In addition, Tuesday, August 15, is a day off in many countries, so many have a long weekend off and are on the way to their holiday destination, ANWB reports.

In France, there were about 1,200 kilometers of traffic jams at midday. "It's busier than a week ago," said an ANWB spokesperson. Last Saturday, there were about 1,000 kilometers of traffic jams on French roads.

Northern Germany was also busy, according to the spokesperson. Especially around Hamburg, there were long queues of cars. The same applied to the Gotthard tunnel in Switzerland, where the waiting time increased to one to two hours.