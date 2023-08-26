The ANWB expects European roads to be busy this weekend as many people return from vacation. In countries such as Belgium, France, and Germany, it can get crowded on the roads.



In France, the ANWB expects traffic jams on Saturday on the A7 Marseille - Lyon and the A10 Bordeaux - Paris, among others. In Germany, traffic is expected to be busy this weekend, especially in the south of the country.



Austria is also expected to have full roads as vacationers return as the returning vacation traffic causes traffic jams on Austria's roads on Saturday. The ANWB warns of heavily trafficked roads on the A10 Villach - Salzburg, A11 Slovenia - Villach (at the Karawanken tunnel), and the B179 Nassereith - Füssen. In addition, the Arlberg Pass road is closed on weekends for vehicles with trailers and caravans, the ANWB reports.



Apart from the traffic congestion caused by returning vacationers, travelers in Belgium could suffer from construction work on the E25 near Liège, according to ANWB.