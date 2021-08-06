An 18-year-old Dutchman was assaulted by four compatriots in Garda in northern Italy at the end of July. The four allegedly kicked and beat the victim bloody until the 18-year-old fell to the ground. Then they left. The four Dutchmen, aged 20 and 21, could be traced by the authorities.

They have been released on charges of assault. The Italian police could not say on Friday morning whether the suspects have already returned to the Netherlands. It is also not yet known whether there will be a lawsuit, in Italy or in the Netherlands.

The incident happened on 27 July. Both the victim and the four Dutchmen were at the same club. According to Italian media, the four, who were said to be under the influence of alcohol, first insulted the 18-year-old. He would have wanted to avoid discussion and left, but he was followed by the foursome as he made his way to the campsite where he was staying with his parents.

Medical personnel, who arrived first on the scene, called the police, who were able to identify the four suspects with the help of statements from witnesses

The incident is reminiscent of the fatal assault in Mallorca, Spain on 14 July. There, a group of Dutch young people sought a fight with other holidaymakers, which, among other things, led to a 27-year-old man from Waddinxveen being injured to such an extent that he later died of his injuries. After the incidents, the group of friends, except for one person, quickly left for the Netherlands. The Spanish investigation was recently handed over the judiciary in the Netherlands. Two arrests have now been made in the Netherlands. It concerns a 19-year-old and 18-year-old from Hilversum.