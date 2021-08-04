Hundreds of people gathered in the Beverwaard district of Rotterdam on Tuesday evening for a silent march in commemoration of 15-year-old Joshua, who was stabbed to death in the neighborhood last week. The atmosphere was sad and calm, with participants carrying white flowers and white balloons, AD reports.

The march started at 7:00 p.m. in front of Joshua's parental home on Rhijnauwensingel. Many of the participants wore shirts with "Joshua" and "Till we meet again" written on it. On the route, banners were hung with a call to stop the violence.

The participants marched from Joshua's home to the park on Goedenraadweg, where the teenager was killed. Another 15-year-old was arrested for involvement in his murder.

Emotions ran high. Joshua's aunt addressed the crowd. "We are all in pain. I don't blame anyone, but we are all guilty of this. The government must see that we as parents and children need help here. Today it is Joshua, we don't know who it will be tomorrow," she said. She called for the participants to scream out their anger and frustration. "It has to be removed, so that everyone can walk through the Beverwaard with positive energy."

A minute of silence was held and hundreds of balloons were released. White flowers were left in front of Joshua's parents' home.

#VRPress | Rotterdam | 03-08-2021 | Op dinsdagavond 3 augustus wordt er een stille tocht gehouden voor de in de wijk Beverwaard doodgestoken 15-jarige Joshua.Volgens de politie was Joshua zelf ook met een mes onderweg naar een confrontatie met een an... https://t.co/oZjSY82uNf pic.twitter.com/dvCPtg5V0u — VRPress (@vr_fotografie) August 3, 2021