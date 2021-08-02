There will be a silent march in Rotterdam on Tuesday for the 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in the Beverwaard district last Thursday, said a spokesperson for the municipality of Rotterdam. This is at the request of the boy's family. It is not yet known when and where the march will be held, ANP reports.

In a statement, the municipality wrote that it "learned with horror of the stabbing incident, in which a young life was meaninglessly ended".

The police arrested a teenager on Friday for involvement in the stabbing incident. He reported himself to the police. His exact role is under investigation.