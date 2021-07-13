A code yellow weather warning was issued for the province of Limburg, which can expect an intense amount of rainfall this week. The warning took effect from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and is expected to remain in place through 9 a.m. on Thursday, meteorology office KNMI said.

More than 100 millimeters of rain is expected during that 46-hour period. The average rainfall is about 75 mm for the entire month of July combined.

The security offices for the northern and southern portions of the province, and KNMI all said that local flooding was expected. The two security offices suggested parking cars in gear or with the handbrake so they do not float away, and bringing loose items indoors, such as garden furniture and garbage bins.

In the event of sudden flooding, keeping property secured will keep them from floating away, and will help prevent dangerous situations, the security offices said. The emergency responders also asked that people in the region warn neighbors, family and friends living in the area who are not active internet users so they can also be prepared for the heavy rainfall.

The Maas riverfront and its tributaries may also face flooding. The IJssel, Rhine and Waal rivers are already showing elevated water levels. Heavy rain in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany can add to that, as will meltwater from the Alps, infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat said, according to ANP.

Some municipalities, like Meerssen, have sandbags prepared for their residents. Kerkrade set up an emergency response team that will help work with the police to field storm-related emergency calls, ANP reported.

The provincial water board has also begun preparing the waterways to handle the downpours. Farmers have also been asked to make sure culverts are free of blockage in the drainage ditches on their own land.