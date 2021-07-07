Two of three suspects arrested for the the assassination attempt on crime reporter Peter R. de Vries come from Gelderland. The two men are from Tiel and Maurik and they are around 20 and 30 years old, sources within the police said to De Gelderlander.

Peter R. de Vries was shot multiple times at close range on Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in Amsterdam city center at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the police, he was hit in the head. Late on Tuesday night, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema said that De Vries was fighting for his life in hospital. No further information about his condition was released.

The police launched a massive manhunt for the perpetrators and three suspects were arrested shortly after the attempted assassination. Two were arrested in a car on the A4 near Leischendam, the third in Amsterdam Oost. The police believe one of the two arrested on the highway was the gunman. Amsterdam police chief Frank Pauw called the getaway car with the two suspects "our biggest lead at the moment".

The two suspects from Gelderland were likely the two arrested on the highway. The man in Amsterdam Oost was arrested because he matched a description provided by a witness. His possible involvement in the shooting was still being investigated.