Two people were hit by a car in the early Sunday morning hours after they stepped out of their vehicles on the A12 highway near Bennekom. One person succumbed to their injuries while the other victim, a 21-year-old man from Nijmegen, was gravely injured.

The incident took place around 3:15 a.m. The drivers of two separate cars hit the guardrail after which they stepped out of their vehicles.

“Presumably both people hit the guardrail with their cars after which they got out on the highway. Then, they were hit by another driver”, a spokesperson of the Gelderland police told De Telegraaf. The oncoming driver was unable to avoid the two people on the road.

One person died at the scene of the accident while the 21-year-old was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The highway in the direction of Utrecht was closed for several hours for a police investigation.