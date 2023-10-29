In a serious traffic accident on the A59 near Raamsdonk in Brabant, a 30-year-old resident of Driebruggen, Zuid-Holland, was killed in the night from Saturday to Sunday.





The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. According to witnesses, the car of the deceased was heavily damaged in the middle of the roadway and the victim was lying next to it. A following motorist was just able to avoid the car but crashed into the guardrail and skidded.

Two other drivers were unable to avoid the stopped car and hit it. As a result, a female passenger in one of the cars was injured. She was taken to a hospital.





In addition, one of the cars caught fire after the accident. Shortly after, an emergency medical helicopter landed on the highway, and the fire department also came to the scene of the accident. Traffic had to be diverted via the nearest freeway on-ramp.

For the next few hours, the highway will be closed between the Waspik and Hooipolder interchanges for an investigation into the circumstances of the fatal accident. Police are asking motorists who were traveling on the A59 near Raamsdonk between 2 a.m. and 02:15 a.m. to contact them.