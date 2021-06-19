Multiple people were wounded in heavy storms Friday night. In Leersum in Utrecht, nine people were injured as a result of the heavy wind and rain. Two of them had to be rushed to hospital. "It was crazy", an inhabitant of Leersum told RTV Utrecht. "The windows swung open, hail came inside and the wind suddenly swept through the house."

A spokesperson for the security region Utrecht said to NU.nl that due to multiple trees being uprooted in the course of the storm, seven gas leaks occurred as well. The leaks were closed as quickly as possible by emergency services.

In Tiel, two people were injured. One man was hurt by a crane that was knocked over by the wind and one woman was hit by a roof tile that came loose.

By 10:40 p.m. on Friday, code orange was retracted again for the entire country by the KNMI.

Saturday morning is expected to be mostly dry with only a light drizzle in the center and west of the Netherlands. In the east and southeast there is a good chance of sunshine. Towards, the afternoon the sun will break through as well in the rest of the country, the KNMI announced.

Heavy rain will pick again as the evening near in parts of the country. A code yellow was issued for Saturday evening in Limburg, Noord-Brabant and Zeeland due to rain and thunderstorms accompanied by wind gusts of 65 to 75 kilometers per hour. Showers are expected to cease as they move north.

The weather has been predicted to remain dry for the rest of Saturday. Maximum temperatures can range from a high of 17 degrees in the Wadden Sea area to 28 degrees in the southeast. At night temperatures can drop down to 16 degrees Celsius.

A moderate breeze will arrive in the morning coming from the west and is expected to increase along the northwest coast. In the afternoon, the wind will turn coming from the north decreasing slightly in strength.

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will pick up again. The rainy weather has been expected to persist well into the following week.