Police immediately took action on Saturday afternoon after they received a call from a driver on the A6 who suspected two kidnapped children were being held in a car. The man had spotted a note on the window of the car, saying “Help, I’ve been kidnapped.”

The driver followed the car until police pulled over the vehicle at a service area near Lelystad.

“Luckily, there was no kidnapping taking place”, the regional unit Noordwest wrote on Facebook. It turned out that in the car there was a family of four: the father, mother and their two daughters.

The older of the two siblings was very displeased about having to go on a trip to the furniture store with her family. So, she wrote the note in hopes of finding a way out.

After police made sure that everything was all right, the family continued on their way. It is not known if they completed their trip to the furniture store.