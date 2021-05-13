The Tweede Kamer approved the introduction of a mandatory quarantine for people arriving from areas designated code orange or red for being at higher risk during the coronavirus pandemic. MPs voted in favor of the Cabinet's bill on Tuesday, but amended it to exempt vaccinated people from the quarantine if this can be done safely, along with those arriving to see a loved one's newborn child or a dying close relative.

Mayors will also be allowed to grant exceptions for unexpected circumstances. The Cabinet wants the fine to be 435 euros. Cities wanted the fine to be capped at 339 euros to remove levels of bureaucracy caused whenever a fine of 340 euros or higher is issued.

The bill will now go to the Eerste Kamer, the upper house of Parliament. It will be debated on May 25. The Cabinet had hoped the law could be passed by May 15, when the country's global negative travel advice will expire and regions will be assessed individually by their coronavirus risk level.

On that same date, the Eerste Kamer will also discuss the temporary law which sets out rules for coronavirus access testing in which the results are used to gain entry into events, cultural sites, and other locations. The bill was approved by the Tweede Kamer this week.

However, MPs rejected the Cabinet's proposal to make people pay a personal contribution of up to 7.50 euros per test starting in July. There were concerns about the excessive costs families may face. There was also criticism that the testing fee could create further divisions in society.