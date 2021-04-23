A bill submitted by the Cabinet to make quarantining obligatory for people entering the Netherlands from a region at high-risk for coronavirus infections will be debated in Parliament next week. Violators for breaking quarantine will be fined 435 euros if approved, but municipalities in the Netherlands want to see that amount reduced to 339 euros.

Fines under 340 euros require fewer bureaucratic procedures and are, therefore, easier to enforce, the municipalities association VNG wrote in a letter to Parliament.

The bill currently calls for travelers to inform the government where they will be staying, and then to quarantine there for ten days unless they produce a negative coronavirus test after five days. According to the Cabinet, many people are not complying with the current advice to remain in quarantine, thus necessitating a means to enforce the rule.

A 435-euro fine could be combined with a light enforcement procedure, “however, this creates a lack of clarity amongst officials. With an amount of 339 euros, it is clear to every official that it concerns an administrative fine”, the VNG wrote, according to newswire ANP.

The VNG also suggested modifying the language so that travelers are obliged to make their home accessible for the quarantine check. This would allow for civil servants to immediately issue a fine should someone who is supposed to be in quarantine not answer the door. The current language requires officials to first leave a note in the mailbox and then, return at a later time. This “puts additional pressure on already over-worked officials in the municipalities”, the VNG said in a letter to Parliament.

The Cabinet wants the bill to become law by May 15.